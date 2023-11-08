Netanyahu Signals Long-term Israeli Security Role in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with ABC News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel may assume an extended "overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an unspecified duration following the conclusion of the current conflict with Hamas. Netanyahu emphasized the potential consequences of not maintaining this security role, citing the risk of a resurgence of Hamas-led terror activities on an unprecedented scale.



This statement contrasts with previous remarks made by senior Israeli officials. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while announcing a substantial ground assault on the Palestinian enclave, underscored the importance of Israeli troops not being tasked with the day-to-day governance of the Gaza Strip. Instead, Gallant suggested that Israel would aim to establish a new "security reality" in the region and potentially hand over post-conflict administration to a third-party entity.



While expressing strong support for Israel's military efforts against Hamas, the United States has cautioned against a renewed occupation of Gaza. President Joe Biden, in a recent interview with CBS, advised against such a move, labeling it a "big mistake." He clarified that while occupying Gaza again would be ill-advised, targeting and neutralizing extremist groups like Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south is a crucial necessity.



Netanyahu's assertion regarding Israel's extended security role in Gaza highlights the complexities and strategic considerations at play in managing the aftermath of the current conflict. As both sides work towards a resolution, the international community closely monitors developments that could significantly influence the future of the region.



