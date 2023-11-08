President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Military Parade In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the
victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of
Khankendi.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of
the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and
their son Heydar Aliyev attended the parade.
