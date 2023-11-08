               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Military Parade In Khankendi


11/8/2023 3:10:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of Khankendi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the parade.

MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107391621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search