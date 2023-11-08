Lachin City Holds Victory Day March

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A grand event was organized in Lachin on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Azernews reports.

The national anthem was played first at the holiday event jointly organized by the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Baku Landscaping Service LLC.

Later, a flag march was organized.

Along with the residents of Lachin, Azerbaijani soldiers participated in the march that started from the Flag Square.

The procession accompanied by the orchestra will continue to the Seyrangah area of ​​Lachin city.

Later, orchestra performances, competitions and a show for children will be held in Seyrangah. There will also be a holiday concert with the participation of famous singers on Lachin Boulevard. At the end of the event, a holiday party will be organized in Seyrangah.