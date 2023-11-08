Lachin City Holds Victory Day March

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A grand event was organized in Lachin on the occasion of
November 8 - Victory Day, Azernews reports.
The national anthem was played first at the holiday event
jointly organized by the special representation of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and Baku Landscaping Service LLC.
Later, a flag march was organized.
Along with the residents of Lachin, Azerbaijani soldiers
participated in the march that started from the Flag Square.
The procession accompanied by the orchestra will continue to the
Seyrangah area of Lachin city.
Later, orchestra performances, competitions and a show for
children will be held in Seyrangah. There will also be a holiday
concert with the participation of famous singers on Lachin
Boulevard. At the end of the event, a holiday party will be
organized in Seyrangah.
