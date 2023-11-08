Three Russian Missile Ships With 24 Kalibrs On Board Combat Ready In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight Russian warships have entered combat duty in the Black Sea, including three missile carriers with a total volley of up to 24 Kalibr-type cruise missiles.
The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
One enemy ship is remaining in the Sea of Azov, and another one in the Mediterranean Sea.
A reminder that, according to the South Operational Command, Russian troops can fire up to 56 Kalibr-type cruise missiles at Ukraine's territory in single attack.
MENAFN08112023000193011044ID1107391618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.