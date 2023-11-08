Three Russian Missile Ships With 24 Kalibrs On Board Combat Ready In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight Russian warships have entered combat duty in the Black Sea, including three missile carriers with a total volley of up to 24 Kalibr-type cruise missiles.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

One enemy ship is remaining in the Sea of Azov, and another one in the Mediterranean Sea.

A reminder that, according to the South Operational Command, Russian troops can fire up to 56 Kalibr-type cruise missiles at Ukraine's territory in single attack.