Russians Kill Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops killed three civilians in the eastern Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On November 7, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region - in Bahatyr," he said.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army has killed at least 1,762 civilians in the region and injured at least 4,290, Moroz said. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.