Ukraine's Embassy In Ankara Refutes Misinterpretation Of Zelensky's Interview By Turkish Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Embassy in Turkey has refuted the misinformation spread by some Turkish media outlets regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's interview with an American TV channel.

The embassy said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Ankara strongly refutes the misinformation spread in the Turkish media about the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," the statement reads.

The embassy said that the Ukrainian leader in his interview (with NBC News) spoke about those who incite hatred and use terror, referring to Russia and Iran, which obviously want to escalate the war in the Middle East and draw many countries into this war. It was Russia and Iran that the Ukrainian president defined as sponsors of terrorism, and they, as many countries of the world know, do not obey any rules and laws.

The situation arose because some Turkish media outlets reported that President Zelensky, when asked about whether Israel committed war crimes in Gaza, allegedly said that "there are no laws and rules in the war on terrorism."

At the same time, the embassy's statement notes that President Zelensky emphasized the importance of protecting all civilians and providing humanitarian aid to civilians during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: "It is necessary to open humanitarian corridors, release prisoners, help civilians... We must stop this war together with the whole world."

Ukraine's Embassy in Turkey said that these were the clear words of the Ukrainian president, which those who spread false news about him are trying to hide from the Turkish society. "Ukraine has always and consistently stood for the protection of human life," the statement reads.

The embassy said that Russia, which started a war against Ukraine, wants to divert the world's attention from this war and pit Ukraine against its partners.

"We thank everyone who cares about reporting the events accurately and fights disinformation. We are also grateful to Turkey, its leader and its people for supporting our efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and make the world a more just place," the statement reads.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine