Azerbaijan's Lachin Marking Victory Day (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 8. A grandiose
event has been organized in Azerbaijan's Lachin on the occasion of
November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.
The National Anthem was played before the start of the festive
event organized jointly by the Special Representation of
Azerbaijani President and Baku Maintenance Service in Lachin
district, which is part of East Zangezur Economic Region.
Then the flag march started.
Along with the residents of Lachin, servicemen of the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking part in the march, which
started from the Flag Square.
The procession accompanied by an orchestra will continue to the
territory called Seyrangah in Lachin.
Then orchestral performances, contests and shows for children
will be held in Seyrangah. There will also be a festive concert
with famous singers at Lachin Boulevard. At the end of the event, a
festive banquet will be organized at Seyrangah.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory
Day in Azerbaijan.
