US concerns ascend about Israel’s post-conflict military role in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli prime minister stated that his country's military would have "overall security responsibility" in the region after the fight with Hamas, which alarmed the White House over the potential "reoccupation" of Gaza.



When questioned about Gaza's future long-term strategies in an interview with a US-based news outlet on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called upon Israel to reassess its extended military presence.



“The president still believes that a reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces is not good. It’s not good for Israel; not good for the Israeli people,” Kirby stated without providing further details.



“One of the conversations that Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has been having in the region is what does post-conflict Gaza look like? What does governance look like in Gaza? Because whatever it is it can’t be what it was on October 6. It can’t be Hamas.”



The warning was issued the day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed a media source that following the current conflict with Hamas, his nation will have to assume "security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite period."



Even if the prime minister withheld information regarding the enclave's plans, his remarks seem to run counter to those made earlier by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who emphasized that Israeli troops shouldn't be in charge of "day-to-day life in the Gaza Strip."

MENAFN08112023000045015839ID1107391612