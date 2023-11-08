JSSREC To Host 11Th Scientific Research Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC), in partnership with Amman National University, is set to host the eleventh Scientific Research Conference in Jordan.The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, and it promises to be a significant platform for scholars, academics, and individuals with a keen interest in research and innovation.In a statement on Wednesday, the JSSREC extended an open invitation to researchers, academics, and enthusiasts from various fields to actively participate in the conference, which will revolve around five pivotal themes: cancer's current state and strategies for combat, the University of the future, tourism in Jordan, industrial advancements in Jordan, and humanitarian security.The conference program encompasses the presentation and discussion of 40 research papers, contributed by distinguished scientists and experts representing a wide spectrum of sectors and fields.