Gold prices drop amid strengthening dollar, expectation of Fed signals

(MENAFN) Gold prices dipped to their lowest point in almost two weeks on Tuesday, with the strengthening US dollar and anticipation of signals regarding interest rates from a group of Federal Reserve officials this week. In spot transactions, gold experienced a 0.5 percent decline, settling at USD1,967.09 per ounce as of 1050 GMT, marking its lowest level since October 25. Gold futures fared similarly, falling by 0.8 percent to USD1,973.50.



The upward movement of the dollar index by 0.4 percent played a significant role in this decline, rendering gold more expensive for international buyers. Market analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa from Kinesis Money pointed out that the gold market is presently in a holding pattern, waiting for more conservative signals from the US Central Bank before any further upward momentum can be expected. He noted that prices are currently consolidating after having ventured into the overbought territory.



The month of October saw gold's value rise by more than seven percent, driven in part by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which led to increased demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven asset.



Investors are now looking forward to a series of speeches by several Federal Reserve officials scheduled for this week, with particular attention focused on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is set to address the audience on Wednesday and Thursday. Market sentiment currently leans towards a 90 percent probability that the US Central Bank will maintain interest rates at their current levels during the December meeting. Moreover, there's approximately an 80 percent chance of an interest rate cut in June of the following year, as indicated by the CME Fed Watch service.

MENAFN08112023000045015682ID1107391565