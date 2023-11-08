Dozens Of Martyrs And Injured As Israeli Occupation Continues Bombardment Of Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation warplanes continued violent and brutal bombardment of residential buildings in various parts of Gaza Strip overnight, claiming more lives and wounding dozens, including children and women.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), at least five Palestinians were martyred and other wounded after the occupation warplanes targeted a house in Al-Shaboura Camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, after mid night.

Medical sources said that one Palestinian was martyred and several were injured after the occupation shelled a residential building in northern Gaza Strip.



Meanwhile, the Israeli warplanes and artillery intensified bombardment of the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Shati Camp, Al-Maghazi, Al-Zaitoun and Biet Hanoun, in addition to areas in Beit Lahia and others, leaving scores martyred and injured.

On the other hand, medical sources expected that fuel stock for Al-Quds Hospital electricity generator would run out within the next 48 hours, while sources at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that fuel stock had begun to run out and would reach zero within 30 hours. Sources at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza Strip said that only 24 hours remained until the hospital completely stopped operation due to running out of fuel, adding that some vital departments had already stopped.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that toll of martyrs from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip and the West Bank has surged to 10,165 and nearly 27,000 injured.