King Of Jordan Warns Of Repercussions Of Gaza War

Brussels: King Abdullah II of Jordan warned on Tuesday that the destruction and the deteriorating humanitarian crisis from the war in Gaza will have long-term repercussions.

During a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, he called for an end to the war and for the international community to pressure Israel to stop its war on Gaza and to allow the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid. He also warned against the continuous escalation in the West Bank, which could lead to an explosion of the situation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to provide humanitarian support to the people of the Gaza Strip and alleviate the suffering of children and those injured as a result of the Israeli aggression, and stressed the need to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

They agreed that the two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.