Doha Wins Recognition At Arab Towns Organisation Award

Doha, Qatar: Doha won the Excellence Award for Electronic and Smart Transformation, at the 14th session of the Arab Towns Organization Award, the results of which were announced today, November 7, 2023, at the headquarters of the award foundation in Doha.

The jury of the fourteenth session awards announced the names of the Arab cities winning the awards for this session, in a press conference attended by Secretary General of the Arab Towns Organization HE Engineer Abdul Rahman Hisham Al-Asfour, Director of Doha Municipality Mansour Ajran Al-Buainain, and a number of general directors of municipalities and departments.

The foundation received six entries from different Arab cities for the Excellence Award for Electronic and Smart Transformation of which Doha Municipality won the first award while the second and third place were bagged by Jordan - Greater Amman Municipality and Public Corporation for Housing and Urban Development.

Doha had previously won 11 awards during the previous editions of the awards from 1986 to 2017. While six other Qatari cities Mesaieed Industrial City , Dukhan City, Al Daayen City, Al Rayyan City, Ras Laffan City, Al Wakrah City, and Al Shamal City have won across categories from 2008 to 2017.