Amir Receives Call From French President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received today a call from the President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron.
The call dealt with the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to regional and international developments of joint interest.
