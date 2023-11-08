Field Exercises Of Watan Exercise 2023 Continue For Second Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior stated Tuesday that the concerned authorities have continued conducting the field exercises of the Watan Exercise 2023 for the second day in a row, with the participation of more than 30 military and civil agencies, with the aim of confirming readiness, cooperation, coordination and integration of roles when dealing with events in normal and emergency situations or during events and conferences hosted by country.
Read Also
Public Warning System test as Watan Exercise 2023 begins in Qatar 'Watan Exercise 2023' begins Nov 6 HMC to participate in 'Al Watan' exercise on Tuesday
Indicators of the field exercises of the Watan Exercise 2023 showed the level of readiness, efficiency and high capability of the participating entities, and the complete readiness to deal with all dilemmas.
The field exercises on the first and second days of the Watan Exercise 2023 also demonstrated excellence in the rapid response to various events, by activating the mechanism of command, control and joint cooperation, which contributes to achieving integration of roles and implementing the required tasks as quickly as possible.
The second day of the field exercises included scenarios dealing with events and situations based on all types of potential risks and challenges.
The Exercise Organizing Committee was keen to coordinate and select sites in a way that did not affect the course of the publics daily life. After the end of the field exercise, the positives will be identified and reinforced, and the procedures and communication mechanism between all concerned parties will be improved as one of the objectives of the exercise outcomes.
MENAFN08112023000063011010ID1107391544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.