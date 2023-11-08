Moi Organises Introductory Seminar On Regulating Traffic Of Trucks, Buses Within Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In cooperation with the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the General Directorate of Traffic organized an introductory seminar on regulating the traffic of trucks and buses within Doha, which was implemented at the beginning of November, with the aim of developing traffic safety policies and reducing congestion during peak hours.

The seminar saw the participation of Head of Traffic Engineering and Safety Department Captain Eng. Saoud Abdullah Al Hamad, head of the professions permits and licensing department at the traffic safety department Captain Zamil Al Shammari, and the attendance of a large number of safety and transportation officials from government and private institutions and schools.



Captain Eng. Saoud Abdullah Al Hamad indicated that regulating the passage of trucks and buses aims to facilitate traffic movement during peak hours, and that the plan targets all vehicles and buses with more than 25 passengers. He explained that under the plan, the passage of large trucks and buses is completely prohibited at all times on 22 February Street.

He also stressed the necessity of obtaining a traffic permit to enter the areas covered by the traffic ban at the specified times, which include the internal scope of the following roads: Ras Abu Abboud Street, G-Ring Road, East Industrial Area Street, and Al Furousiya Street, noting that violating vehicles are followed up through ANPR security camera systems. In the event of a violation, the settlement value for a violation of trucks driving without a permit is QR 500.

He pointed out that the process of granting permits is based on need and according to the times of the three declared peaks, explaining that permits must be requested in all cases to enter the traffic regulation area, and the process of applying for permit applications for trucks and buses is through the Metrash2 application or through the Ministry of Interior website.