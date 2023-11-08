Mandarin Oriental, Doha Participates In Eigth Edition Of Qatar Sustainability Week 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Continuing its commitment to environmental efforts, Mandarin Oriental, Doha, together with the DeapQatar Conservation, conducted its third Natural Landscapes Conservation effort. On 2 November, during Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2023, 39 colleagues from Mandarin Oriental, Doha cleaned up 130 kg of waste at the North-West beach of the Al Zubarah Archaeological Site, a UNESCO World Heritage

site.

The eighth edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2023 commenced on 4 November, spearheaded by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation. Throughout the event, the team successfully gathered a wide range of waste, confronting tangible consequences of oceanic plastic pollution.

This endeavor not only reinforced our commitment to environmental responsibility but also intended to inspire our colleagues toward contributing positively to the wellbeing of our planet and society, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The hotel is committed to contributing to the communities it serves while responsibly managing its environmental and social impacts. This commitment is in line with the deeply held values of 'Acting with Responsibility' that drive Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Our sustainability efforts are aligned with the UN SDGs, ensuring we adhere to our Guiding Principles.

These principles include delivering service excellence to our guests, supporting the development of our colleagues, serving the communities where we operate and acting with responsibility for our planet.

“We are honored to contribute to Qatar's environmental efforts, raising awareness about the critical issue of plastic pollution as we strive for a more sustainable future,” said Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha.

“Our mission is to act in an environmentally responsible manner, ensuring our practices are in harmony with our natural systems, with the belief that our ongoing success can only be achieved if we take care of our people and planet,” he added.

In a statement emphasising the importance of the partnership, Jose Saucedo of DeapQatar Conservation shared,“Environmental awareness is at the core of the work that we do in Qatar. It is a great honor for us at DeapQatar Conservation to be able to collaborate with Mandarin Oriental, Doha. The environmental challenges that we face require that everyone does their part. Government, civil society and the private sector play a very important role in the conservation of the environment in Qatar and around the world.”

This collaboration underscores a shared vision for sustainability and demonstrates the crucial roles that diverse sectors have in addressing environmental issues.