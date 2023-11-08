Qatar Assistive Technology Center Launches Madalab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Assistive Technology Center (Mada) launched MadaLab, a state-of-the-art showcase featuring the latest cutting-edge assistive technologies and accessible solutions related to improving digital access for Persons with Disabilities in the Arabic-speaking region and beyond.

MadaLab serves as an Innovation hub for innovators, solution providers, users, and ICT & AT experts.

With a vision to create an open, accessible, and inclusive environment, to access, explore, ideate, and develop demonstrable outcomes in focused areas on emerging digital accessibility and assistive technologies.

Leveraging on the ever-growing research and innovation ecosystem in the State of Qatar, the MadaLab will act as an orchestrator amongst the government, researchers, innovators, and the technology industry.

The Mada Lab will bring current challenges identified by the community to the innovation ecosystem to solve those challenges alongside our technology partners leveraging their industry expertise and solutions.

On the occasion, Aisha Alsinani, Strategic Communication Department Manager at Mada, a Ministry of Social Development and Family affiliate, told QNA that Mada seeks to improve digital access in Qatar and the world, in addition to delivering the Center's services to its target group, partners, and governmental and private organizations, in such a way that serves society and the state in integrating people with disabilities into their surroundings.

Alsinani noted that Mada's website includes all of Mada program, digital access, and research platforms, in addition to details on the Center's courses and workshops, best practices, and a special platform for assistive technology services.