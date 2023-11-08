QNCC, Mangusteen Sign Deal To Host Dynamic Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) has announced a significant collaboration with Mangusteen, a leading international event management company headquartered in Qatar. This collaboration is outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marking a new era for dynamic events in Qatar and beyond.

“QNCC's strategic mission is to cultivate a diverse array of events that not only enrich Qatar's landscape but also bolster the realisation of the National 2030 vision. Through collaborative efforts with partners such as Mangusteen, co-organised events with partners look to delve into specific sectors spanning fintech, digital transformation, as well as cultural and entertainment spheres. At QNCC, we are committed to crafting dynamic experiences that align with the evolving needs of our society in Qatar,” said QNCC GM, Robert Tripoli.

“The partnership between Mangusteen and QNCC is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of events. We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences and fostering the growth of Qatar's event industry. The very first manifestation of this MoU will be the 3rd edition of the Arab Fintech Forum, which we are bringing to the state-of-the-art QNCC venue,” said CEO of Mangusteen, Malik Shishtawi.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties have agreed to co-organize a series of events that span both the entertainment and business sectors. While Mangusteen will lead in event planning and management, QNCC will provide the venue and essential support services.

This collaboration signifies an exciting synergy between Mangusteen's event management expertise and the world-class facilities at QNCC. It promises to bring a fresh wave of dynamic events to Qatar, providing a platform for both local and international talents to shine.

Both parties are excited about the possibilities that this partnership will unlock, and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards and professionalism throughout the collaboration. The partnership is poised to redefine the event landscape in Qatar and the region.