Doha Academy Shines On Global Stage With Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards

Doha, Qatar: Doha Academy has achieved a remarkable milestone in education as a renowned institution for academic excellence.

Its students have earned prestigious international awards for securing the highest scores in the world in Arabic, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics making them eligible for the 2023 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards and the 2023 High Achievers Awards.



This remarkable achievement showcases the exceptional dedication and commitment of Doha Academy's students, who have excelled in the fields of Arabic, Mathematics, and Science, demonstrating their academic prowess on a global scale.

These awards reflect not only the students' outstanding performance but also the quality of education provided by Doha Academy. The awards include as follow: Abdelrahman Hazem Ahmed Fouad Moustafa secured Highest Mark in the Middle East in Pearson Edexcel International GCSE Biology held in May/June 2023. Abdur-Rahman Ammar Al-Jawadi obtained Highest Mark in the World in Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Subsidiary Arabic in the exam held in January 2023.

Fatima M. J. Alnounou, Nour Houssam Baba, Rahma Hamdi Farag Esmail Ali and Yousof Osama Adel Abdelraouf received Highest Mark in the World Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Subsidiary Arabic in the exams held in January 2023.

Sarah Bouhssine got Highest Mark in the World in Pearson Edexcel International Advanced Subsidiary Arabic in the exam held in May/June 2023. Abdur-Rahman Ammar Al-Jawadi qualified GCE Advanced Level / International Advanced Level in Grade A and above in three subjects in the exam held in May/June 2023. BelkiceHadj Ali qualified GCE Advanced Level / International Advanced Level in Grade 8 and above in five subjects in the exam held in May/June 2023.

The recognition of these students on a world stage highlights Doha Academy's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of academic excellence.

Upon receiving the news of the achievement Founder and Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding Dr. Sheikha Aisha Faleh Al Thani said:“We are immensely proud of our students' remarkable achievements. Doha Academy has always strived to provide the highest quality education and to empower our students to reach their full potential.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge exhibited by our students. We congratulate them on their outstanding success and look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in the future.”

Chief Executive officer of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani stated:“These awards represent a significant milestone for Doha Academy. Our commitment to academic excellence, coupled with the dedication of our students, has resulted in a global recognition that speaks volumes about the quality of education at our institution.”