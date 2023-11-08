Al Khater Discusses Gaza Situation With Indonesia FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia H E Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, on the margin of the International Conference on Women in Islam, organized by OIC and hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

During the meeting, they discussed the escalation of attacks on the Gaza Strip, the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, the latest developments in the process of delivering and distributing aid, and ways to enhance joint cooperation on the crisis.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed the State of Qatar's denunciation of the attempts of the Israeli occupation forces to target the Indonesian hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Al Khater also met yesterday with the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights H E Rina Amiri, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Women in Islam hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

The meeting dealt with discussing developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the ways to support Education projects in Afghanistan.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation on the importance of an immediate ceasefire, opening Rafah crossing permanently to guarantee the flow of aid convoys and humanitarian aid to Palestinians trapped in Gaza strip.