UDST-HMC Study Bags Award At International Symposium

Doha, Qatar: A team of researchers from the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) successfully completed a research study last year titled“Gender Differences in Out-of-hospital Cardiac Arrest Incidence, Characteristics, and Prehospital Outcome in Qatar.”

This study was completed by undergrad students at UDST under supervision of Dr. Emad Awad who was an Assistant Professor at UDST. The study was funded by Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF) under UREP Fund stream.

This research paper was submitted as an abstract to the Resuscitation Science Symposium 2023, an annual international symposium held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Out of numerous international research papers from Europe, China, Japan, and other countries, Qatar's research paper has been recognised as the best, and received the 2023 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award. The recognition is bestowed by the American Heart Association and reflects the dedication and hard work of the authors.