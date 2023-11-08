Doha Wins Arab Towns Organization Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha secured first place in the first category 'Excellence Award for Electronic and Smart Transformation' of the 14th Arab Towns Organization Award.

The announcement was made in a press conference held at the headquarters of the Arab Towns Award Foundation in Doha.

The first category of the award received six entries from Arab countries. Doha Municipality, Doha City, Qatar secured first place. The second place went to the Greater Amman Municipality of Jordon. The Public Corporation for Housing and Urban Development of Amman, Jordan received third place.



The press conference was attended by Secretary-General of the Arab Towns Organization Eng Abdul Rahman Hisham Al Asfour, Chairman of the Arab Towns Award Foundation Mansour Ajran Al Buainain and Director-General of the Foundation Issa Rashid Hamad.

Five Arab cities competed in the second category of the award 'Creative City Award'. The first place was withheld. Second place went to the General Corporation for Housing and Urban Development of Amman, Jordan.

Ramallah Municipality, the city of Ramallah in Palestine, and Gabès Municipality, the city of Gabès Tunisia, shared the third place.

The third category of the award 'Sustainable and Resilient City Award' received 11 entries from Arab countries. Greater Amman Municipality, city of Amman, Jordan, secured first place. Second place went to Laayoune Province, city of Laayoune, Morocco. Dhofar Governorate, Oman received third place.

Speaking at the press conference, Head of the Jury Committee of the 14th Award Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajar said that the committee held its meetings at the award's headquarters in Doha during the period from November 5 to 7.

Director General of Doha Municipality Mansour Ajran Al Buainain said that this achievement comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to develop the city in various fields, within the vision of the Ministry of Municipality to improve quality to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He stressed Doha Municipality's continuous endeavour to keep pace with urban development and population growth to reach sustainable development, and to adopt a strategy to spread the concepts of sustainability and integrate society into it through implementing various programmes and projects.

He said that joining the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities in 2022, receiving Healthy City title from World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022 and opening a sustainable park in 2023 are among the major achievements of Doha city.

Abdul Rahman Hisham Al Asfour praised the unlimited support provided by Qatar to the Arab Towns Organization Award and its institutions and appreciated its tireless efforts to make the work of the Arab Towns Award Foundation a success since the award's headquarters was hosted in the city of Doha in 1983.

The city of Doha has previously won 11 awards during the previous sessions of the Arab Towns Organization Award during the period from 1986 to 2017.

Six other Qatari cities won previous awards during the period from 2008 to 2017, which are: Mesaieed Industrial City, Dukhan City, Al Daayen City, Al Rayyan City, Ras Laffan City, Al Wakrah City, and Al Shamal City.

The Arab Towns Award Foundation is one of the most important institutions affiliated with the Arab Cities Organization.

It was established in 1983, based on the sincere desire of the organization's member Arab cities, to stimulate and encourage creativity and innovation to create sustainable and resilient Arab cities.