AC Milan secure 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League

(MENAFN) AC Milan staged an impressive comeback, securing a 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in week four of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.



Paris Saint-Germain took the lead as Milan Skriniar scored with a header in the ninth minute at Stadio San Siro. However, just three minutes later, Rafael Leao equalized for AC Milan with an overhead kick.



The Italians then gained the lead in the 50th minute when Olivier Giroud scored a stunning header.



In another Tuesday match within Group F, Borussia Dortmund defeated Newcastle United 2-0 with goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt at BVB Stadion Dortmund.



As it stands in Group F, Borussia Dortmund leads with seven points, followed by Paris Saint-Germain with six points, AC Milan with five points, and Newcastle United at the bottom of the group with four points.



In Group H, Shakhtar Donetsk clinched a narrow victory over Barcelona, with Danylo Sikan scoring the only goal in the 40th minute.

