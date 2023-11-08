Growing cyberattacks target expansive global gaming community

(MENAFN) A comprehensive investigation led by Kaspersky has unveiled a growing security vulnerability within the global video gaming community. This vast community, which currently encompasses nearly half of the world's population, has become a prime target for cybercriminals. The period from July 2022 to July 2023 witnessed a notable uptick in attacks aimed at this community, seeking to exploit its members' personal data.



Cybercriminals have employed a diverse array of tactics to infiltrate the gaming community, including exploiting web vulnerabilities, launching distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, executing cryptocurrency mining attacks, and deploying sophisticated Trojan horses or phishing campaigns. These nefarious activities have raised concerns about the security of this vast online gaming ecosystem.



Over the course of the year, from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, Kaspersky's solutions detected a staggering 4,076,530 attempts to download 30,684 unique files, masquerading as popular games, game modifications, cheat files, and various other game-related software. These actions impacted 192,456 users across the globe. Technically, these files are classified as unwanted programs, but antivirus software often categorizes them as "not-a-virus:Downloader," indicating that they function as downloaders for viruses, even though they aren't viruses themselves (accounting for 89.7 percent of these files). While these files aren't inherently dangerous, they have the capability to download various potentially malicious software onto the user's device. Additionally, adware (5.3 percent) and Trojan horse software (2.4 percent) have emerged as noteworthy threats for gamers who predominantly use desktop computers.



This growing concern underscores the imperative need for heightened security measures within the gaming community, as it faces an escalating barrage of cyber threats. Cybercriminals have clearly set their sights on this massive demographic, exploiting its vulnerabilities for various malicious purposes.

