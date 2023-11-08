European stocks show mixed performances on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock exchanges generally faced a day of declines, with the notable exception being Germany.
The STOXX Europe 600, encompassing a vast share of the European market capitalization, spanning 17 countries, experienced a minor setback, with a decrease of 0.71 points or 0.16 percent, ultimately closing at 442.81.
Italy's FTSE MIB, on the other hand, had the most significant drop of the day, as it saw a substantial decline of 196 points, equivalent to a 0.69 percent decrease, resulting in a closing value of 28,395.
The UK's FTSE 100 followed suit with a minor decline of seven points, or 0.1 percent, concluding the trading session at 7,410. Meanwhile, France's CAC 40 experienced a dip of 27 points or 0.39 percent, concluding at 6,986.
Spain's IBEX 35 also registered a slight reduction, with a decrease of 5.6 points, equivalent to a 0.06 percent decrease, settling at 9,235.
However, Germany's DAX 30 defied the trend by exhibiting an increase of 16 points, reflecting a 0.11 percent rise, ultimately closing the day at 15,152, essentially maintaining its position.
