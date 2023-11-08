OpenAI reveals customizable AI chatbots, practical GPT tools

(MENAFN) Approximately a year after the groundbreaking release of the generative artificial intelligence software, "ChatGPT," the innovative company, OpenAI, has unveiled its latest offerings in the form of conversational AI robots designed to offer advice and chat with users. These AI robots are designed with the flexibility to be tailored to individual user requirements, and they come equipped with more efficient and cost-effective tools for developers.



During a live-streamed conference in San Francisco, Sam Altman, the president of OpenAI, playfully revealed that they had quietly introduced the initial version of GPT Chat to the internet for research purposes on November 30. He remarked that things had progressed quite positively, and the adoption rate was notable, with approximately 100 million active users engaging with the technology on a weekly basis.



These users have embraced GPT Chat for a wide array of activities, from composing messages and requesting recipes to even crafting imaginative stories for their children, with the AI robot capable of reading the stories aloud to captivated audiences.



OpenAI is poised to offer subscribers to their interface a more advanced set of features that allow them to create personalized chatbots, all without necessitating any programming knowledge. This democratization of chatbot creation opens up new avenues for individuals and businesses to engage with AI-driven interactions.



Furthermore, OpenAI has introduced what they refer to as "GPTs," or tools designed to teach various subjects, such as board game rules or mathematics for children. Among the examples shared by the company is "Laundry Buddy," which can assist with everything related to laundry, from stain removal to washing machine settings. Another feature, "Negotiator," helps users in advocating for their interests and achieving better outcomes.



In this age of rapid technological advancement, OpenAI's continued innovations in conversational AI are reshaping the way individuals interact with artificial intelligence, offering practical and customizable solutions to a broad range of users.

