Fed governor expresses endorsement for more interest rate increases to address inflation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman expressed her endorsement for implementing additional interest rate increases as a measure to combat inflation.



"I continue to expect that we will need to increase the federal funds rate further to bring inflation down to our 2 percent target in a timely way," she declared at the 2023 Ohio Bankers League conducted in Columbus, Ohio.



"Currently, the federal funds rate appears to be restrictive, and financial conditions have tightened since September. Some of this tightening has occurred through longer term bond yields, which can be volatile over time as conditions change," she also said.



Bowman stated that Federal Reserve officials currently lack a clear understanding of how tightened financial conditions will impact both economic activity and inflation. She also noted that there exists an "unusually" elevated level of uncertainty concerning the economy, coupled with ongoing geopolitical risks.



Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has implemented a total of 11 rate hikes, pushing the federal funds rate into the range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, marking the highest level in over two decades.



Notably, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting last week, the central bank chose to abstain from raising interest rates for the third time this year.



It's worth noting that annual consumer inflation in the United States had surged to a 9.1 percent peak in June the previous year, the highest it had been in over 40 years. However, by this June, it had decreased to 3 percent. Nevertheless, consumer inflation rebounded to 3.7 percent in September.

