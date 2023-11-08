Fed: US household debt surpasses USD17.2T in third quarter

(MENAFN) In the third quarter, household debt in the United States, as reported by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, exceeded a staggering USD17.2 trillion.



According to the Federal Reserve's latest quarterly report on household debt and credit, the overall household debt increased by 1.3 percent to reach USD17.29 trillion during the period spanning from July to September.



The report noted that mortgage balances surged to USD12.14 trillion, credit card balances saw an increase to USD1.08 trillion, and student loan balances rose to USD1.6 trillion.



Furthermore, the report indicated that auto loan balances reached USD1.6 trillion, maintaining an upward trajectory that has been observed since 2011.



The third quarter also witnessed the origination of USD386 billion in new mortgage debt, as per the report's findings.



"Aggregate limits on credit cards increased by USD113 billion in the third quarter, or a 2.5 percent increase from the previous quarter and an increase of 9.5 percent from one year ago," it continued.

