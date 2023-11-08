Oil Prices drop as demand concerns, rate expectations weigh on market

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable 4 percent drop on Tuesday, driven by mounting concerns over demand. These concerns stemmed from a mix of conflicting data from China and waning investor expectations of imminent interest rate cuts.



The Brent crude futures witnessed a significant decline of USD4, settling at USD81.9 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude followed suit with a drop of over three dollars, reaching USD77.65 per barrel. The drop in prices has raised eyebrows in the global energy market.



Looking at the demand side of the equation, China's crude oil imports in October showed robust year-on-year and monthly growth. However, the overall export figures contracted at a pace faster than anticipated. This data has raised concerns about China's economic outlook and the implications for its demand for oil, particularly as it is one of the world's largest oil importers.



Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index, emphasized the importance of this data, underlining its connection to China's economic outlook and deteriorating demand, which significantly affects the Western oil market.



Adding to the demand woes are expectations of reduced operations at crude oil refineries in China for the months of November and December. This could further limit the demand for oil and put additional downward pressure on prices.



Furthermore, the strengthening of the US dollar, rebounding from recent record lows, has made oil more expensive for those holding other currencies. This currency dynamic has further complicated the pricing landscape.



Notably, the situation was exacerbated when Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, dampened hopes for an imminent interest rate cut. Kashkari emphasized the possibility that the US central bank might need to take additional measures to bring down inflation to its 2 percent target. Investors now eagerly await statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, as they seek further insights into the monetary policy direction.



The complex interplay between demand factors, currency dynamics, and central bank actions underscores the intricacies of the global oil market, leaving investors and industry players closely monitoring these developments.

