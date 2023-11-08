Epic Games’ antitrust trial against Google starts

(MENAFN) The antitrust trial of American video game developer Epic Games against Google commenced in a San Francisco court on Monday.



Epic Games, known for creating the popular video game Fortnite, alleges that Google is engaging in monopolistic practices by imposing a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases within its app store, Google Play.



Google, in response, disputes the claim that Google Play constitutes a monopoly, asserting that it competes with Apple and citing the existence of alternative methods to download apps on Android phones.



In 2020, both Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their app stores because the game used its own payment system, bypassing the requirement to share a portion of its sales with the two tech giants. Both companies typically take a 30 percent cut of purchases made on their app stores.



Epic Games initiated lawsuits against both Apple and Google in 2020, and in October 2021, Google launched a countersuit against Epic Games.



The current trial, presided over by US District Judge James Donato, is anticipated to continue until Christmas and involves a 10-person jury.

