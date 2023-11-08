Nasdaq, S&P secure longest winning streak in 2 years with Tuesday’s increases

(MENAFN) Nasdaq and The S&P 500 achieved a notable feat on Tuesday by closing with gains, marking their longest winning streak in two years.



The S&P 500, with an increase of 12.40 points or 0.28 percent, reached 4,378, extending its winning streak to seven consecutive days.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq, rising by 121 points or 0.9 percent, concluded the session at 13,639, pushing its winning streak to eight days. This performance marked the longest daily winning streak for both indexes since November 2021.



In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a gain of 56 points or 0.17 percent, closing at 34,152.



The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, dipped by 0.54 percent to 14.81. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 2.06 percent to 4.570 percent.



Regarding the currency markets, the dollar index saw an uptick of 0.31 percent to 105.54, while the euro experienced a decline of 0.14 percent against the greenback, falling to USD1.07.



In the realm of precious metals, gold registered a 0.46 percent decline, settling at USD1,969 per ounce, and silver also experienced a 1.76 percent reduction, reaching USD22.62.



Meanwhile, oil prices witnessed a substantial drop of over 4 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude at USD81.72 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at USD77.42. These figures marked the lowest levels for both benchmarks since July.

