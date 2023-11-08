Crypto markets rise on SEC approval prospects for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust conversion

(MENAFN) Cryptocurrency markets experienced a collective upswing in trading on Tuesday, following reports suggesting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may greenlight the transformation of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, boasting a value of approximately USD17 billion, into an exchange-traded investment fund (ETF). This potential development holds significant importance for investors, as it could offer them a means to track the price fluctuations of digital currencies without needing to possess them directly.



Speculation has been mounting concerning BlackRock, the investment behemoth, considering listing its iShares ETF on the platform of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) clearinghouse. If BlackRock moves forward with this listing, it will join a growing list of companies with pending applications for Bitcoin-related offerings in the United States.



As Steen Jacobsen, the Head of IT at Saxo Bank, underlines, the value of any asset is inherently tied to the number of people utilizing it. The advent of an ETF is anticipated to have a substantial impact on market liquidity and generate heightened interest in cryptocurrency markets.



Regarding the price of digital currencies, Bitcoin registered a slight increase of 0.03 percent, reaching a value of USD34,884 during Tuesday's trading. The market capitalization of Bitcoin remained relatively stable at USD681 billion.



This potential approval of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's conversion into an ETF represents a significant milestone in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments, as traditional financial institutions explore ways to tap into the growing digital asset market. The growing interest in such financial products is expected to bring further liquidity and potentially more participants into the cryptocurrency ecosystem, thereby influencing the overall market dynamics.

