Fed declares consumer credit in US surges by USD9.06B in September

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, consumer credit in the United States experienced a notable upswing in the month of September. Specifically, it rose by USD9.06 billion, bringing the total consumer credit outstanding to a substantial USD4.98 trillion.



This increase, however, fell slightly short of market expectations, as analysts had anticipated a larger boost of USD10 billion. This positive development in consumer credit followed a contrasting trend in the previous month when consumer credit had declined by a substantial USD15.79 billion in August.



"Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.4 percent during the third quarter," the Fed declared in a press release.



"Revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 8.6 percent, while nonrevolving credit decreased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent. In September, consumer credit increased at an annual rate of 2.2 percent," it continued.



As of September, the cumulative student loan debt in the United States amounted to an astounding total of more than USD1.73 trillion, as per data provided by the Federal Reserve. In addition to this, significant vehicle loans also reached nearly USD1.55 trillion, further underlining the substantial financial commitments in these two critical sectors.

MENAFN08112023000045015839ID1107391408