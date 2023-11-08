FAO unveils USD10T challenge in global food systems

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has unveiled a startling revelation about the world's agricultural and food systems. It discloses the presence of colossal hidden costs that amount to at least USD10 trillion every year, equating to roughly 10 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This in-depth analysis, spanning 154 countries worldwide, is designed to illuminate the concealed burdens imposed by prevailing models of food production and consumption on human health, the environment, and society.



A significant portion of these astronomical costs can be attributed to unhealthy diets, characterized by excessive consumption of processed foods, fats, and sugars. These dietary patterns contribute substantially to the rising incidence of obesity and non-communicable diseases, significantly impacting both affluent and middle-income nations. The study underscores the global significance of these health-related expenses and the disproportionate burden they place on certain segments of the population.



Apart from health-related costs, the agricultural and food systems also impose substantial environmental burdens. These include factors such as greenhouse gas emissions, land use changes, and water consumption. These environmental issues have far-reaching consequences, affecting countries across the board. It's worth noting that the estimates currently available may actually underestimate the true extent of these costs due to data limitations and gaps in information.



Low-income countries bear a particularly heavy burden when it comes to the hidden costs associated with agricultural and food systems, with these expenses accounting for over a quarter of their GDP. In contrast, middle- and high-income countries experience a relatively lower impact, emphasizing the global disparities in the distribution of these hidden costs. This study serves as a wake-up call, shedding light on the urgent need to address the multifaceted challenges posed by our current agricultural and food systems, while emphasizing the pressing importance of sustainable and equitable solutions.

MENAFN08112023000045015682ID1107391379