Zee Business Takes The Crown Of India's Premier Business News Channel

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Business has set a remarkable milestone by securing the position of India's No. 1 Business News Channel, as confirmed by the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). What makes Zee Business stand out is its proficiency in presenting business news in a manner that resonates with the common man, translating intricate financial concepts into easily understandable language for all. This prestigious recognition reaffirms Zee Business's unparalleled dedication to its viewers and stakeholders.



In the 43rd week 43 2023- 21st to 27th October, Zee Business secured an impressive 58.7% viewership share in the socioeconomic market (HSM) among audiences aged 22 and above. This outstanding achievement positioned Zee Business as India's No. 1 Business News Channel, leaving its closest peers, CNBC Awaaz, far behind at 39.1%. CNBC-TV18 and ET Now trailed with 1.9% and 0.3% viewership, respectively. The above BARC data solidifies Zee Business's unmatched leadership in delivering top-quality financial news and analysis.



Zee Business's success can be attributed to its flagship shows that have garnered substantial viewership, such as 'First Trade', 'Final Trade', 'News Par Views', '10 Ki Kamai', Commodity Superfast, Aapki Khabar Aapka Fayda and India 360. These news shows have become trusted sources of information for millions of viewers, reinforcing Zee Business's reputation for providing credible financial insights and market updates. It has, in fact, consistently delivered high-quality, informative, and engaging content that resonates with a broad spectrum of viewers.



Emphasizing on this remarkable achievement, Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business said, "At Zee Business, we are truly honored and delighted by our achievement in securing the position of India's No. 1 Business News Channel. We have consistently strived to provide our viewers with the most accurate, insightful, and timely financial news and analysis and this achievement only strengthens our resolve to continue doing so. This recognition reaffirms our position as a trusted source for millions of viewers who turn to us for the latest and most credible information on business and financial matters."



Madhu Soman, CBO of Zee Business and WION, further added "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we are also looking ahead to the future with a renewed sense of purpose. We remain committed to maintaining our position at the forefront of business news, innovating, evolving, and continuing to provide the highest quality content. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and our dedication to our viewers remains our driving force. Thank you for your unwavering support, and we promise to continue serving you with the best in business news and analysis."



The channel extended its gratitude to its viewers, advertisers, and all stakeholders for their trust and support, and also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering excellence in business news.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

