China's "Belt and Road" initiative amasses over USD1T in debt

(MENAFN) A recent report highlights that China's ambitious "Belt and Road" initiative has accumulated debts exceeding USD1 trillion. Notably, around 80 percent of these loans have been extended to countries facing financial hardships. This initiative, launched by China a decade ago under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, involves over 150 nations, spanning from Uruguay to Sri Lanka. It aims to create extensive international corridors and infrastructure networks to bolster global connectivity.



China's involvement in the "Belt and Road" project has entailed substantial loans to support the construction of vital infrastructure such as bridges, ports, railways, and highways in countries classified as low- and middle-income. While this initiative has had a transformative impact on various nations, it has reached a juncture where a significant portion of these loans is now in the repayment phase.



A report published by the EdData Research Institute at the University of William & Mary in Virginia, USA, sheds light on this financial situation. It underscores the growing financial commitment China has undertaken within the framework of the "Belt and Road" initiative. This development signals a complex financial landscape as participating countries, many of which are grappling with economic challenges, work to fulfill their loan obligations. China's role as a major global lender within the project underscores the need for careful consideration and management of the associated debt. The report prompts a reevaluation of the initiative's impact and the financial responsibilities it imposes on participating nations, all while emphasizing the importance of sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in this ambitious international project.

