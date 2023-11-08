Baku Holding March On Occasion Of November 8 - Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. On the occasion
of November 8 - Victory Day, marches of servicemen accompanied by
military orchestras are held in various streets and avenues of Baku
in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played
before the marches.
Marches are held on 4 routes:
The first route - Heydar Aliyev Palace, BulBul Avenue,
Nizami Cinema Center, Neftyanik Avenue, Azadliq Square, Amay
Shopping Center.
Second route - Martyrs Alley, Flame Towers complex,
Icherisheher metro station, Fortress Gates, Azerbaijan State Puppet
Theater, Azneft circle, Bahram Gur monument.
The third route - Gazanfar Musabekov Park, Abdurrahman bay
Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park,
Parliament Avenue, Martyrs Alley.
The fourth route - Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment
Center, Samad Vurgun Street, Officers Park, Baku State Circus,
Heydar Aliyev Palace, Nasimi Monument (towards Neftyanik
Avenue).
In addition, military marches accompanied by military orchestras
are also held in Ganja, Barda, Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan district
along certain routes.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory
Day in Azerbaijan.
