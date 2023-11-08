Iranian Currency Rates For November 8

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Central Bank
of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on
November 8, Trend reports.
According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of
Iran, 32 currencies increased and 5 decreased in price compared to
November 7.
According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro
equals 44,888 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on November 8
|
Rial on November 7
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
51,640
|
52,038
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,645
|
46,824
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,841
|
3,860
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,748
|
3,811
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,019
|
6,052
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
505
|
505
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,008
|
136,062
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
14,718
|
14,763
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
27,912
|
28,042
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,371
|
5,371
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,087
|
109,089
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,497
|
30,738
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
24,911
|
25,108
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,288
|
2,297
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,474
|
1,477
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
457
|
455
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,210
|
3,207
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
26,984
|
27,302
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,000
|
31,115
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,119
|
38,095
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,284
|
1,285
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,527
|
31,532
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,588
|
8,628
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,787
|
5,797
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
118,140
|
118,555
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,009
|
9,059
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
32,167
|
32,371
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,888
|
45,133
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,053
|
9,070
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,541
|
15,556
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,685
|
2,707
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
573
|
572
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,721
|
12,747
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,688
|
24,707
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
74,910
|
75,004
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,836
|
3,828
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,987
|
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of
some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of
Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is
442,294 rials and the price of $1 is 413,835 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage
of the foreign currency gained from exports.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,086 rials, and the
price of $1 is 376,214 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials,
while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–546,000 rials.
