Russia Taking Steps For Comprehensive Normalization Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations - Security Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Russia is
consistently taking steps towards comprehensive normalization of
Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Secretary of the Russian Security
Council Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with his CIS
colleagues, Trend reports.
"Russia is interested in stabilizing the situation in the South
Caucasus, creating conditions for the development of the region and
strengthening mutual trust and cooperation," he said.
According to him, for this purpose Russia is consistently taking
steps for comprehensive normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani
relations in order to conclude a peace treaty between the two
countries, delimitation of borders, opening of transport
communications.
"Practice shows that this is possible only under the condition
of non-interference of extra-regional forces. The actions of
Western countries provoke the degradation of the situation in the
region and contribute to the preservation of contradictions in the
region," Patrushev added.
