Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 108 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 7, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 108 times, having fired 538 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Sixteen Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. The area of a Kherson-based plant was hit, as well as an engineering structure in the Kherson district.

Following Russian shelling, one person was reported killed and one injured.

A reminder that, on November 7, 2023, Russian invaders launched six missile strikes and 50 air strikes , and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 64 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.