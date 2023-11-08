Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 307,640

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 307,640 troops in Ukraine (+780 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 8, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,301 tanks (+8 over the past day), 9,996 armored fighting vehicles (+22), 7,439 artillery systems (+29), 872 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 572 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+2), 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 9,814 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+47), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,567 unmanned aerial vehicles (+10), 1,054 special equipment units (+5). A total of 1,556 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on November 7, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.