Azerbaijan Elects Vice-President Of UNESCO General Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference has begun, Azernews reports.
The President of the 41st session of the General Conference made
a speech.
During the session, elections took place for a new president and
vice presidents of the General Conference, as well as chairmen and
vice chairmen of commissions and committees.
Azerbaijan was elected vice president of the UNESCO General
Conference.
During the session, the agenda of the General Conference will be
adopted.
A report from the General Director on the activities of the
structure in 2018-2021 will be heard, as well as a report on the
activities of the Executive Board and the implementation of the
program.
As part of the 42nd session, a discussion of UNESCO's general
policies will take place, as well as a forum of the organization's
partners and youth.
The 42nd session of the General Conference will continue until
November 22.
