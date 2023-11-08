Baku Holding March On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, marches of servicemen accompanied by military orchestras are held in various streets and avenues of Baku in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played before the marches.

Marches are held on 4 routes:

The first route - Heydar Aliyev Palace, BulBul Avenue, Nizami Cinema Center, Neftyanik Avenue, Azadliq Square, Amay Shopping Center.

Second route - Martyrs Alley, Flame Towers complex, Icherisheher metro station, Fortress Gates, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azneft circle, Bahram Gur monument.

The third route - Gazanfar Musabekov Park, Abdurrahman bay Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, Parliament Avenue, Martyrs Alley.

The fourth route - Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center, Samad Vurgun Street, Officers Park, Baku State Circus, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Nasimi Monument (towards Neftyanik Avenue).

In addition, military marches accompanied by military orchestras are also held in Ganja, Barda, Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan district along certain routes.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

