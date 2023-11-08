FM Bayramov Hails Azerbaijani Army For Victory, Restoring Justice

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By gaining victory, the glorious Azerbaijani Army has restored
justice, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X, Azernews reports.
"For the 3rd year now, Azerbaijan is celebrating November
8-Victory Day, the glorious victory of our Glorious Army, led by
the Victorious Supreme Commander, who replaced the occupation dates
in our calendars with victory days. Happy holiday, Azerbaycan,
Victory suits you!"
