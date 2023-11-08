               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FM Bayramov Hails Azerbaijani Army For Victory, Restoring Justice


11/8/2023 2:10:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By gaining victory, the glorious Azerbaijani Army has restored justice, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X, Azernews reports.

"For the 3rd year now, Azerbaijan is celebrating November 8-Victory Day, the glorious victory of our Glorious Army, led by the Victorious Supreme Commander, who replaced the occupation dates in our calendars with victory days. Happy holiday, Azerbaycan, Victory suits you!"

