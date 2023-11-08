FM Bayramov Hails Azerbaijani Army For Victory, Restoring Justice

"For the 3rd year now, Azerbaijan is celebrating November 8-Victory Day, the glorious victory of our Glorious Army, led by the Victorious Supreme Commander, who replaced the occupation dates in our calendars with victory days. Happy holiday, Azerbaycan, Victory suits you!"

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.