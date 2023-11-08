Chilly, Dry Weather Expected In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa With Foggy Nights

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Meteorological Department anticipates cold and dry weather prevailing across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today. During nighttime, fog is expected to shroud a few areas within the province.

Notably, fog is likely to affect regions including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi. Peshawar is forecasted to experience temperatures ranging from a minimum of 16 to a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

It's worth noting that yesterday, the Meteorological Department hinted at potential rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with a fresh bout of snowfall in the upper districts. Meteorologists project that these rains and snowfall will persist until November 10.

In light of this, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a directive to all district administrations to remain vigilant. Given the likelihood of heavy rains and strong winds, district administrations have been instructed to take precautionary steps. They are specifically tasked with ensuring the readiness of small heavy machinery and actively monitoring storm drains.

The advisory emphasizes that, in the event of a storm, individuals should maintain a safe distance from power lines, fragile structures, hoardings, and billboards. Both tourists and residents in elevated and sensitive areas are urged to stay informed about weather conditions and adopt safety measures.

The directive further states that in case of an emergency, all relevant organizations should be proactive in maintaining road links. If roads become impassable, alternative routes must be made accessible for traffic. Passengers traveling through sensitive regions on provincial and national highways should receive warnings, and tourists should be well-informed about the current weather situation.