White House voice concern over rescue of children from rubble amid ongoing crisis

(MENAFN) Under continuous Israeli bombardment over the coastal enclave and an expanding ground invasion, the White House declared on Tuesday that it is "horrible to see" Palestinian children being rescued out of the rubble in the beleaguered Gaza Strip.



"It is sad to see, it's horrible to see the images of young kids being pulled out of rubble, and so many of them not making it," National Security Council representative John Kirby informed media outlets.



When asked if there were any limitations on the use of the weaponry that the US gives Israel in Gaza, Kirby responded as follows: "We provide security assistance to any foreign nation, including Israel, with the full expectation that those weapons will be used in keeping with the law of armed conflict."



"That's no different here for Israel than it is for anybody else," he stated. "We're going to keep urging them to be as discriminant and careful and cautious as possible."



Israel initiated air and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7th. Meanwhile, in Gaza, at least 10,328 Palestinians have tragically lost their lives, including 4,237 children as well as 2,719 women.

MENAFN08112023000045015839ID1107391342