America A2P SMS Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) America A2P SMS refers to Application-to-Person Short Message Service in the Americas, including North, Central, and South America. A2P SMS involves the sending of text messages from software applications or systems to individual mobile users or recipients. These messages can serve various purposes, such as one-time passwords for authentication, transactional alerts, marketing promotions, appointment reminders, and notifications from businesses or service providers to their customers. A2P SMS is a widely used communication method for businesses and organizations to reach their audiences efficiently and reliably in the Americas, making it a crucial tool for customer engagement, marketing, and information dissemination.

Regional Leadership

North America takes the lead in adopting new mobile technologies, such as smart technologies, mobile applications, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The region exhibits an upsurge in mobile internet subscribers, digital advertising, mobile network infrastructure, and mobile messaging services. Furthermore, the majority of players in North America expand their businesses through mergers, acquisitions, and continuous innovation.

Report Ocean predicts that the "Americas A2P SMS Market" will experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate ( CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2016-2022. The Americas showcases a remarkable adoption of new technologies, including smart technologies, mobile applications, and IoT, alongside increasing mobile internet subscribers, infrastructure development, and digital advertising - all driving the growth of the A2P SMS market.

The Americas A2P SMS market is divided into three key segments:



Mobile Data Traffic: The Americas has witnessed substantial growth in mobile data traffic due to increased consumer adoption, coverage expansion, and revenue growth, driven by the development of new 4G/LTE networks and widespread smartphone adoption.

Key Drivers: The growing demand for mobile applications (e.g., mobile banking, mobile health, mobile payments, e-commerce), a rising population, and expanding mobile subscriber bases are key drivers propelling A2P SMS market growth. Adoption of A2P SMS: As A2P SMS platforms find broader acceptance in various enterprises, they are set to underpin market expansion.

Segregated into transactional services and promotional services, with transactional services holding the lion's share in the market.The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and retail sectors constitute the major verticals, contributing more than 50% of the market share. Emerging verticals include education and healthcare.Analyzing six countries - the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, the US leads the market, followed by Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

The Americas A2P SMS market is poised to reach $31.70 billion by 2022. Major players in the region, including AT&T, Verizon, CLX Networks AB, and Nexmo Inc., are actively developing innovative products and services to support the A2P SMS market's growth. The adoption and penetration of A2P SMS platforms across various enterprises are expected to drive further market growth.

As the Americas continues its technological ascent, the A2P SMS market is well-positioned to flourish. With factors like a growing mobile subscriber base, a surging population, expanding internet users, and the advent of emerging IoT technologies, the region's A2P SMS market is on an upward trajectory, promising a bright future for all stakeholders involved.

