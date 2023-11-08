D-Dimer Testing Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global D-dimer testing market is expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report "D-dimer Testing Market By Product (Analyzers, Reagents & Consumables); By Testing Method [Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Latex-enhanced Immuno-turbidimetric Assays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Others]; By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global D-dimer testing industry is anticipated to grow, owing to the advent of automated PoC analyzers, patient's awareness coupled with new pathology and labs bringing down the cost of tests and more research into the synthesis of innovative aptamers. Market players are more focused on decreasing the test's turnaround time with the highest efficacy rates.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC70

The global market for D-dimer testing is fragmented based on the product, method, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market for D-dimer testing industry is segmented into analyzers, and reagents & consumables. The method segment is further divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), latex-enhanced immuno-turbidimetric assays, fluorescence immunoassays, and others.

The application segment of D-dimer testing industry is further divided into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and others. The end-use market segment is further divided into hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others.

Segment Highlights



The reagents & consumables market segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global D-dimer testing industry in 2020 owing to the availability of readymade aptamers. The segment held over 60% of the global share in 2020.

Based on method, the ELISA market segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. The segment holds the major share due to the introduction of automated ELISA systems in the D-dimer testing industry.

North America D-dimer testing industry accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2020. The rising cases of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis coupled with advanced clinical infrastructure boosting the usage of the concerned procedure. Asia Pacific D-dimer testing industry is expected register higher market growth trajectory over the study period owing to the advancements in clinical research and assay systems installations particularly in the newly established government-funded hospitals.

List of Key Players



Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Quidel Corporation

bioMerieux SA

HORIBA, Ltd.

Biomedica Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics Others

D-dimer Testing, Testing Method Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Fluorescence Immunoassays

Latex-enhanced Immuno-turbidimetric Assays Others

D-dimer Testing, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Analyzers Reagents & Consumables

D-dimer Testing, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) Others

D-dimer Testing, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals Others

D-dimer Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2016 - 2028)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America



Mexico



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel South Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global D-dimer Testing Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global D-dimer Testing market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global D-dimer Testing Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global D-dimer Testing market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of D-dimer Testing market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the D-dimer Testing market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the D-dimer Testing market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate D-dimer Testing business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443132622/2796/2023-11-08T01:22:46