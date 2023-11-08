Harvesting Robot Market Type, Application And Region Global Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global harvesting robot market size is expected to reach US$ 1,827.9 Million By 2027. The report "Harvesting Robot Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Robot Type (Semi-Autonomous Robots, Fully-Autonomous Robots), Harvesting Type (Fruit Harvesting, Vegetable Harvesting, Grain Harvesting, Others), Application (Outdoor Agriculture, Greenhouse Agriculture); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020- 2027" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Smart farming is an evolving concept that refers to managing farms through incorporating current information and communication or advanced AI technologies to bring rapid growth in the quantity and quality of products while optimizing the human labor . Following the genetics revolutions and plant breeding, the Third Green Revolution is taking over the global agriculture sector. The revolution draws upon the combined application of data-driven analytics technologies, such as IoT, big data, precision farming equipment, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs or drones), and robotics, among others. In the future, as outcome of smart farming revolution, pesticide and fertilizer use will witness a drop while increasing the overall production efficiency. The usage of harvesting robots in farms will allow better planting facility and food traceability , which will lead to increased food safety. Such growth in awareness for using advanced technologies in agriculture and rise in demand for high farming production will boost the demand for harvesting robots.

AI-equipped harvesting robots are the growth pockets for the future

In August 2020, the agricultural robotics and AI-based company, Root AI, introduced new capabilities to Virgo, an AI-enabled robotic harvester along with announcing investments totaling more than US$ 7 million. Now that the AI-enabled robotic harvester has proven enhanced agility to tackle crops of various sizes and shapes, the technology could help to shore up these vulnerabilities. Virgo is the world's first robot to replicate a person's ability to harvest multiple crops. It is being deployed commercially for tomato harvesting to a series of growers in 2020, and will be available in Europe and North America beginning in 2021. These robots can create new business opportunities during the forecast period for companies delaing in manufacturing of harvesting robots .

COVID-19 Impact on Global Harvesting Robot Market

The global agricultural sector was direct and massively affected due to strict lockdown measures across the countries, lockdown in different regions has disrupted the value chain of nearly every sector. Apart from value chain disruption, labor scarcity was a significant issues for agriculture sector. Farmers around the world have faced a high level of scarcity during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the destroyed crops, a stockpile of crops, and disruption in the supply chain. Hence, the market witnessed a considerable decline in adoption of advanced technologies during the global pandemic.

Geographic Outlook on the Global Harvesting Robot Market

As per the regional studies, North America accounted for 36.1% of the global market share in the year 2019. The market growth is attributed to high adoption rate of advanced technologies across the agriculture sector, and the government support in escalating smart agriculture in the U.S.. Moreover, Europe harvesting robot market is projected to have the highest share of around 40.2% in the global market. The region holds a substantial market share due to increased investment in robotics in the region. Although, Asia harvesting robot market contributes a modest share of around 15.6% in the global marketplace, with major contribution from China and Japan to the regional market growth.

Global Harvesting Robot Segmental Analysis

Based on the type, the global harvesting robot market is sub-segmented into semi-autonomous robots and fully-autonomous robots. Among these, semi-autonomous robots category hold more than 60% of the market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain the dominance by exhibiting a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. However, with rise in integrating advanced technologies, such as AI, the agriculture sector witnessed an increased demand for fully-autonomous robots for harvesting. Therefore, the fully-autonomous harvesting robot is expected to project the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players in Harvesting Robots

Agrobot, Abundant Robotics Inc., CERESCON B.V., Harvest Automation, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Four Growers, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, HARVEST CROO, Metomotion, Root AI, Inc. and Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc. among others are some major key players included in the research study of the global harvesting robots market.

